Emily Ratajkowski shares busty new selfie on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is taking Instagram by storm as she bared almost all in a steamy new selfie.

The 28-year-old model swept users away on Sunday when she uploaded the revealing selfie rocking a cleavage-heavy, white lace bra from her fashion brand, Inamorata. Ratajkowski is also seen wearing several necklaces, including one that features the name of her German shepherd, Colombo.

Gazing into the camera with her slightly frazzled hair and iconic pouty look, the London native racked up over 2 million likes in less than a day. The comments section, however, saw a mixed response.

“Money,fame hungry🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢,” one user responded with several sick emojis.

Another user took aim at Ratajkowski’s controversial decision to forego an appearance at a Saudi Arabian festival.

In the comment, the user wrote, “Hope you realize what you did only hurts Saudi people… When you ‘cancel’ a country based on their laws or beliefs and take a stand against cultural progress whether it’s a music festival or a concert or anything to do with arts, it’s not the government that suffers.”

Ratajkowski previously noted that she refused a “six-figure” paycheck to appear at the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — citing her support on many political causes that Saudi Arabia traditionally opposes.

Not all comments were negative, however. Several fans showered the model with praise.

“She is very very beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Pictures don’t get much better,” another user wrote with a thumbs up emoji.

Ratajkowski also shared an Instagram Story of her busty photo, writing, “When haters say it’s photoshop.”