Elton John postpones remaining 2020 tour dates: 'The health of my fans is of the upmost importance'

Elton John made the tough decision to postpone the remaining dates of his 2020 farewell tour due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician, 73, announced Thursday on Twitter that his new tour dates will be sometime in 2021.

"It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020," his statement read.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus [COVID-19].

"Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets as new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

"Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support," the statement concluded.

Fellow musicians such as Taylor Swift also canceled the rest of her performances in 2020.

The 30-year-old pop star announced she is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year.

“With many events throughout the world already canceled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.

The statement said Swift's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders."

The new dates will be announced this year.

