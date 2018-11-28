Elton John abruptly cancels show 20 minutes after it was meant to start due to ear infection

Elton John landed himself in hot water with fans after abruptly canceling a concert due to an ear infection.

On Tuesday, the famed singer was forced to cancel his show at the Amway Center in Florida after struggling with an ear infection, but instead of canceling the show in advance, according to the Orlando Sentinel, John shut down the anticipated show 20 minutes after it was supposed to start.

"The rescheduled Orlando date, a stop on Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets," Amway Center announced on Twitter following the show cancelation.

But fans who had spent a pretty penny to see John's farewell tour were extremely frustrated with the news.

"I first thought it was a joke, some kind of pre-concert joke and then was in shock," Tampa native Rob Remy told the Sentinel. “We just hope it gets rescheduled so we can see him. We're just big fans.”

Another concert-goer Kelly Krupinski told the paper, “We thought it was a joke, we didn't think it was real. So did the people behind us.”

Krupinkski's parents, Carol and John Krupinski, joined their daughter for the sold-out show, all the way from Jacksonville.

“I want my $20 back for parking, but I’m pretty sure they’re not going to do that,” Carol Krupinski added.

Other angry fans took to Twitter to voice their grievances.

"When you splurge on the first post-baby date night only to get stood up by Elton John," one user tweeted.

Another fan included a crying photo of her disappointment son in her tweet about the canceled show and said, "#EltonJohn I can’t believe you canceled an "8pm concert at 8.25pm. No-one could have called that earlier? Seriously? Unbelievable. My 8 year old mega fan is devastated."

John broke the news that he would be retiring from tour life at the beginning of the year. The singer announced that he would embark on the three-year farewell tour to give his devoted fans once last chance to the "Rocket Man" in action.

"It's the last time that I will be touring because my priorities have changed in my life," John told Anderson Cooper during the live announcement for his tour in New York City this past January.

The 70-year-old father of two officially kicked off his final world tour in September.

"I've been so incredibly lucky [but] my life has changed, the priorities in my life have changed. My priorities now are my children, my husband and my family," he said.

Though the singer will end his touring career at the end of the three years, he clarified that he will not stop being creative.

"I will be creative hopefully up until the day I die," he said.

At the time, John also slammed rumors that his health had anything to do with his retirement.

