Elsa Pataky says relationship with husband Chris Hemsworth has ‘ups and downs’: ‘We still keep working’ at it

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary in December, but according to the actress, the major milestone has taken effort.

"It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," Pataky recently told Australian magazine body+soul.

The 44-year-old continued: "No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy.”

For the "The Fate of the Furious" actress, she focuses on "always" trying "to see the positives of things" in their marriage.

According to People magazine, Pataky and the Marvel star first met in 2010 and married that December. They have since welcomed three children, daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Pataky also touched on her and her actor hubby's shared passion to exercise.

"[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies,” she told the outlet. Not to mention the couple also makes sure their kids live a very active lifestyle.

"We’ve got the kids into surfing,” Pataky shared. “Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horseriding with me since she was two-and-a-half.”