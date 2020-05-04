Tom Cruise, Elon Musk’s Space X working with NASA on feature film to be shot in outer space, report says

Just when it seems Tom Cruise has conquered every feat in Hollywood, he has another trick up his sleeve.

The 57-year-old movie icon is reportedly working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX to develop a film shot in outer space, according to Deadline.

The outlet said that the film is "in the early stages of liftoff."

CHRIS HEMSWORTH CALLS 'THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER' SCRIPT 'PRETTY INSANE'

While Cruise routinely engages in risky stunts for the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, the outlet reports this film will not be associated with those movies.

NICOLAS CAGE TO PLAY 'TIGER KING' SUBJECT JOE EXOTIC IN 8-PART TV SERIES

In past "Mission: Impossible" installments, Cruise performed daring stunts like hanging off the side of a jet plane and scaling skyscrapers.

As of right now, no film studio is on board, according to Deadline.

Cruise has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career and is set to appear in the sequel to his hit flick "Top Gun," which is scheduled to debut in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Cruise, SpaceX and NASA did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.