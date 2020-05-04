Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cruise, Elon Musk’s Space X working with NASA on feature film to be shot in outer space, report says

By Nate Day | Fox News
Just when it seems Tom Cruise has conquered every feat in Hollywood, he has another trick up his sleeve.

The 57-year-old movie icon is reportedly working with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX to develop a film shot in outer space, according to Deadline.

The outlet said that the film is "in the early stages of liftoff."

Tom Cruise. 

Tom Cruise.  (Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

While Cruise routinely engages in risky stunts for the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, the outlet reports this film will not be associated with those movies.

In past "Mission: Impossible" installments, Cruise performed daring stunts like hanging off the side of a jet plane and scaling skyscrapers.

Tom Cruise hangs from a helicopter in 'Mission: Impossible Fallout.'

Tom Cruise hangs from a helicopter in 'Mission: Impossible Fallout.' (Paramount Pictures)

As of right now, no film studio is on board, according to Deadline.

Cruise has been nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career and is set to appear in the sequel to his hit flick "Top Gun," which is scheduled to debut in December.

Reps for Cruise, SpaceX and NASA did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.