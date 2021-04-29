Elliot Page releases happy tears in Oprah Winfrey interview about coming out as transgender

Elliot Page is giving his first televised interview to Oprah Winfrey since coming out as a transgender man.

In a clip ahead of the interview, which airs on April 30 on Apple TV+, Page, 34, discusses the highs and lows of his journey. He first came out as a transgender man publicly in December 2020 on Twitter.

"All of the trauma aside that it took you to get here, the courage it took you to stand within the truth of yourself and to do the thing that you've always known you needed to do, what part of your transition has actually brought you the most joy?" Winfrey, 67, asks the "Umbrella Academy" star in a released teaser.

"Goodness, what has brought me the most joy? The most joy. It's getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're like, 'There I am.' And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked," he tells Winfrey.

ELLIOT PAGE SAYS HE'S 'FULLY WHO I AM' IN FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE COMING OUT AS TRANSGENDER

"I'm not having all of these little moments that used to be...just being in a t-shirt. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time," Page continued as he begins to tear up.

Winfrey will also question Page about his journey suffering depression, anxiety, and panic attacks ahead of his transition. The Netflix actor is also expected to speak to the high rate of deaths in the trans community, an issue he discussed on Twitter in December.

"At least 40 transgender people have been murdered" in 2020 alone, a majority "of which were Black and Latinx trans women," Page said in his statement at the time.

Page's announcement came six years after he publicly came out as gay at a conference in Las Vegas for educators and counselors who work with gay youth. In 2018, the star married partner Emma Portner although the two announced early in January they are divorcing.

ELLIOT PAGE, EMMA PORTNER GETTING DIVORCED: ‘WE HAVE THE UTMOST RESPECT FOR EACH OTHER’

In his initial statement, Page asked for "patience" as he navigates his transition. While admitting that his "joy is real," the Hollywood star reminds fans that it's also a "fragile" thing to come out.

Ahead of Page's sit-down with Winfrey, he discussed what it means to finally live authentically with Vanity Fair.

"The most significant difference is that I’m really able to just exist. I would imagine you’ll understand where I’m coming from—just exist by myself, like be able to sit with myself. Not have some constant distraction, all these things that aren’t conscious or aren’t even overly overt," Page told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For the first time in, I don’t even know how long, [I am] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative. It’s such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I’m comfortable. I feel a significant difference in my ability to just exist—and not even just day to day, but moment to moment," he continued.

In an interview with Time magazine that published in March, Page recalled his childhood of feeling and wanting "to be a boy."

"I would ask my mom if I could be someday," Page explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Page revealed that he underwent a surgical procedure to remove his breast tissue, also known as a subcutaneous mastectomy.

"I was finally able to embrace being transgender," Page continued, "and letting myself fully become who I am."