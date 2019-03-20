Elle Macpherson, 54, flaunts incredible beach bod

Elle Macpherson is one of the most beautiful women in the world — famously nicknamed "The Body" by Time magazine in 1989, she still hasn't lost her status.

On Monday, Hollywood Pipeline caught the 54-year-old hard at work on a photo shoot with her two sons Cy Busson, 16, and Flynn Busson, 21, in Sydney, Australia.

The supermodel donned black swim bottoms and a black-and-white speckled sweater while she kept her famous blonde wavy hair natural. Plus, she showed off her athletic side as she balanced on a paddleboard.

Last year, the former "Friends" actress shared how she stays in such great shape, telling Vogue Australia she credits regular yoga sessions, swimming in the ocean and jogging.

Macpherson added that during that time, she was also eating a "raw vegan diet," which included veggie pasta and pizza, plus she drank tons of water.

As for those plastic surgery rumors, Macpherson previously told “This Morning” she hasn’t had any work done.

“I haven’t done any plastic surgery, not that I have any judgment — it just hasn’t been my choice,” she explained in June 2018. “I like a natural looking face.”