Dolly Parton’s birthday celebrated in style with ponies, cowboy hats and costumes at Michigan senior home

Happy birthday, Dolly!

Dolly Parton turns 78 on Friday, Jan. 19, and one senior living facility has taken great pains to help celebrate the special day.

All week long, members of the Waltonwood Senior Living home in Rochester Hills, Michigan, have been celebrating Parton’s birthday and the launch of the facility’s book drive — benefitting Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program for high-poverty communities.

The senior living home hosted a "Waltonwood to Dollywood" party, featuring a Dolly-styled miniature pony, a Dolly-inspired dress-up station, festive souvenirs and more.

Throughout the celebration, members of the facility have been enjoying everything from a Dolly lookalike day to line-dancing lessons.

Waltonwood Main director of life enrichment Lindsay Charlefour told Fox News Digital that seeing the excitement on residents’ faces for the celebration was a joy.

"It’s an absolute joy creating specialty programs for our residents, especially when celebrating an incredible, genuine woman who is her authentic self," she said of Parton.

On the Dolly lookalike day, residents were offered the opportunity to "Dazzle Like Dolly" with a rack of pink, sequin and girly clothes to try on for fun.

The home also featured a section set-up where residents could learn more about the legendary singer in honor of her 78th birthday.

Over 80% of the residents at the Waltonwood Main community participated in Dolly-inspired events — and Charlefour noted it was the best turn-out they have ever had.

"We all felt a bit of Dolly’s magic in us this week, adding that special sparkle to our experience that only she could inspire," she said.

Charlefour told Fox News Digital that the celebration also coincided with a book drive for Parton’s Imagination Library.

Imagination Library began in 1995 by Parton with the hope of bringing books to local schools and shelters for children in need, according to Waltonwood.

The senior living facility is hosting a book drive from now until March 1.

Anyone can donate books for children over age 12.

Residents were seen giving Parton a big "happy birthday" at the Waltonwood celebration.