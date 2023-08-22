Elizabeth Hurley heats up summer by lounging nude on pool float, reuniting with Joan Collins, Elton John

Elizabeth Hurley is baring it all as she gives fans a glimpse of her cheeky summer.

The 58-year-old model sizzled by the pool completely naked as she lounged on a float wearing nothing but her summer shades.

"Just floating on a slice of watermelon," Hurley shared on Instagram to her 2.7 million followers.

The British actress showed off her fit physique as she kicked up her tan legs and smiled at the camera while the song "Douce France" by Pomplamoose played in the background.

Meanwhile, Hurley reunited with a few celebrity friends this summer, including Dame Joan Collins.

The two British icons were on holiday in the south of France flashing their pearly whites during a sweet photo.

Hurley stunned in a low-cut black Versace dress with gold earrings and a heart-shaped necklace. Collins, 90, shined in a sparkly white top that bared her shoulders and completed her look with fabulous diamond earrings.

"With Mommy Dearest- the one and only @joancollinsdbe - at work and play #sttropez #The Royals," Hurley posted on Instagram while referring to Collins as her on-screen mother as the pair both starred in "The Royals" together.

Last month, the "Austin Powers" star cozied up next to legendary artist Elton John in a summer snap in St. Tropez.

The "Tiny Dancer" crooner posed in a purple button-up shirt with flashy gold jewelry as Hurley wore a hot pink ensemble.

In the carousel of photos, Hurley is additionally seen posing next to John’s husband David Furnish and British fashion designer Patrick Cox.

"Balmy nights and a blissful hol with three of my favourite humans. Thank you @davidfurnish and @eltonjohn for the best time and thank you @thepatrickcox for being you," Hurley captioned her summer memories on social media.

The swimsuit designer continued to heat things up this summer by showing off her bikini body.

In July, Hurley sported a turquoise blue bikini with gold chains from her fashion line with a view of the ocean waves in the background.

"Getting a boost of Vitamin D in the very early morning, before the sun really puts its hat on," Hurley shared on Instagram.

Hurley was additionally seen flaunting her toned summer body in a peach-colored bikini on a couch.