Elizabeth Hurley speaks about potential 'Austin Powers' reboot

Elizabeth Hurley is a bit hesitant about filming a potential “Austin Powers” reboot.

Originally playing British agent Vanessa Kensington in “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” in 1997, Hurley opened up about her reservations of appearing in another “Austin Powers” film in a new interview.

ELIZABETH HURLEY POSTS STEAMY INSTAGRAM PIC OF HERSELF WRAPPED IN RED DRESS JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

“I don’t think anybody wants to step back and recreate something when they’re 20 years older,” Hurley candidly told BuzzFeed. “I think if there’s a way that something’s organically progressed, but I don’t think anybody wants to run around in costumes they were wearing 20 years ago.”

Hurley, who is set to star as Morgan le Fay in "Marvel’s Runaways,” noted the irony of filming the show, as she rocked a costume similar to one she wore in the 2000 film “Bedazzled.”

“Mind you, I have to say in 'Marvel' I was aware that I was wearing a green version of my red costume in Bedazzled,” she noted. “The leotard is back!”

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, REVEALS HOW SHE STAYS IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE: ‘IT IS PART OF MY BUSINESS’

Hurley then told an interesting story of a crew member working on “Runaways” who previously worked with her on “Bedazzled.”

“When we started shooting [‘Runaways’], there was a very nice man who was blowing my hair with one of those wind machines. Then he came up to me and went like, ‘The last time I blew your hair with the wind machine was on ‘Bedazzled’ 20 years ago at Fox Studios. I think you’re wearing the same costume!'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portraying the villain in season three of the Hulu show, Hurley noted her minimal knowledge of the comic book series.

“It was a very fresh and interesting thing for me to do. I hadn’t previously really been a comic book fan,” she explained. “It was stepping into a brand new world, and of course a brand new world of fans who are in a league of their own.”

“I love it, and I love being a supervillain. Even though I am quite a mean one, every day was hysterical at work.”