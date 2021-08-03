Elisabetta Canalis continues to bring the heat in another two piece during beach day

Elisabetta Canalis is back at it.

The 42-year-old actress was recently spotted out-and-about soaking up some sun on the beach.

For her outing, the Italian star donned a white bikini with red and yellow striped trimming as her hair was pulled back into a long braid.

Over the weekend, Canalis was seen enjoying more time on the beach in Sardinia with her daughter Skyler. At the time, she wore a sparkling smoky-hued string bikini.

ELISABETTA CANALIS, ITALIAN STAR AND GEORGE CLOONEY’S EX, REVEALS AGELESS FIGURE IN SPARKLING BIKINI

Outside of her film career, Canalis is known for having previously dated actor George Clooney.

The two were together for two years before calling it quits in 2011. They originally made their romance official in September 2009 at the Venice Film Festival, People magazine reported.

In 2014, Canalis married Brian Perri, a doctor. In 2015, the couple welcomed a baby girl.

In 2014, Clooney married his wife Amal, a barrister specialized in public international law, international criminal law and human rights. They welcomed twins in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are both happily married, and I think we both wish the best for each other," Canalis has said about her movie star ex, as quoted by People magazine . "I wish the best for him, I’m sure he wishes the best for me."

Canalis has successfully led a decades-long career. In 2011, the "Dancing with the Stars" contestant told Shape magazine she had a no-nonsense rehearsal schedule of six hours a day, seven days a week for the competition. Prior to that, she relied on kickboxing and swimming to stay in camera-ready shape.

"I love variety in my life," she told the outlet. "Kickboxing and swimming are like boot camp in the water. It’s very hard training but so good for circulation; when you swim you use all of your muscles and it’s great."

The self-professed carb addict insisted she has always been against diets. Instead, Canalis said she focuses on eating carbs in the earliest part of the day and enjoyed more protein for lunch and dinner. She also prefers to cook traditional pasta dishes from home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For me, it’s about the way you eat," she explained. "You can eat a lot of things, but eat good things. I can’t accept the fact that I would have to be starving all day long… it would put me in a bad mood and I wouldn’t advise it to anyone!"

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report