Eleanor Coppola, Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker, dead at 87

Eleanor Coppola, 87, died at her family home in California on Friday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Eleanor Coppola, an Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker and artist, has died at 87.

Coppola died at her home in Rutherford, California, on Friday, her family said in a statement to the Associated Press.

No cause of death was given.

Coppola was best known for directing the Emmy-winning 1991 documentary "Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse," which followed her husband, Francis, producing his 1979 war drama "Apocalypse Now."

Eleanor Coppola

Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. (Chad Keig/Courtesy of the Coppola family via AP)

Coppola met Francis while working as an assistant art director on his directorial debut, the Roger Corman-produced 1963 horror film "Dementia 13."

The two married in February 1963, and had three sons.

Their son, Gian-Carlo, tragically died at age 22 in a 1986 boating accident. 

Their other two children, Roman, 58; and daughter Sofia, 55, are still living.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

