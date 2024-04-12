Eleanor Coppola, Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker, dead at 87

Eleanor Coppola, an Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker and artist, has died at 87.

Coppola died at her home in Rutherford, California, on Friday, her family said in a statement to the Associated Press.

No cause of death was given.

Coppola was best known for directing the Emmy-winning 1991 documentary "Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse," which followed her husband, Francis, producing his 1979 war drama "Apocalypse Now."

Coppola met Francis while working as an assistant art director on his directorial debut, the Roger Corman-produced 1963 horror film "Dementia 13."

The two married in February 1963, and had three sons.

Their son, Gian-Carlo, tragically died at age 22 in a 1986 boating accident.

Their other two children, Roman, 58; and daughter Sofia, 55, are still living.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.