Ed Sheeran hasn't had a phone since 2015: 'I was losing real-life interaction'

When it comes to modern day communication tools, Ed Sheeran tries his best to stay far away from them.

During an appearance on Jake Shane's podcast "Therapuss," the British pop singer revealed that he hasn't had a phone in nearly a decade and explained the wholesome reason behind his decision.

"I haven’t had a phone since 2015," he said. "I got rid of it in 2015… I found I had the same number from like age 15 and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone. I just was losing real-life interaction so I got rid of it."

ED SHEERAN REVEALS WHAT HELPED WIN JURY OVER IN 'THINKING OUT LOUD' TRIAL

"I got an iPad," he continued. "I moved everything onto email which I reply to once a week. I have an hour of my time on a Thursday or a Friday, [I] sit down usually in the car. I blast all the emails, catch up, do all of the talking to whoever and then that’s it. I go for dinner with my wife and she will go to the toilet at a restaurant, and she can sometimes take a while and usually 10 years ago I would take out my phone, flip through Instagram but when you’re just sitting doing nothing, that’s when I’ll think of a lyric or a melody."

"You’ll have an idea about where to go next with your career," he concluded. "Boredom is what makes someone think of an iPhone."

His revelation comes one year after the singer-songwriter was found not liable in a copyright infringement case over a Marvin Gaye song.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sheeran, who was accused of copying music chords from Gaye's classic "Let's Get It On" in his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud," told Shane during his interview that these various lawsuits are often brought on by "non-musicians" who think they have a case.

"A lot of these lawsuits are brought by non-musicians and they kind of get told that they have a case," he told Shane. "But any musician would be like, ‘Well there is a toolkit of chords that are used with songs and there’s only a certain amount of ways that you can do it in different orders and then if you have those chords there are certain notes and melodies that are going to sound good.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"People get inspired by music," he added. "No one is making truly original music in 2024 because in 2024 everything has already been made. We’re just fusing the cuisine thing, Japanese food mixed with Italian food. It’s all been done before."

In May 2023, a jury ruled that Sheeran was not liable in the copyright infringement lawsuit, which reportedly sought $100 million in damages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.