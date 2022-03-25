Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and more stars to perform at 'Concert for Ukraine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among a number of performers who will use their voices for a good cause at the upcoming "Concert for Ukraine."

The fundraising event is to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The concert will be held in Birmingham, England on March 29.

Artists who have been announced as performers include Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, Tom Odell, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol.

"My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine," Cabello said in a statement.

"As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organizations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can," the "Havana" singer added.

"I will be singing to try to help every innocent human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis," Sandé said in a statement.

The Spice Girls' Emma Bunton, radio personality Roman Kemp and singer Marvin Humes will host.

"Firstly I just want to say to all Ukrainians that I love you, I stand with you, and I am so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week," Sheeran said in an Instagram Story on Thursday.

Taking place at the Resorts World Arena, the two-hour show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. It is produced by Livewire Pictures.

Viewers will be able to donate. Funds are going to cover medical aid, shelter, and to provide food and water to those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.