Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter still has no idea he was in 'Moana'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is in the running for the top dad prize during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Hobbs and Shaw" star, 47, posted a video as he attempted to negotiate bedtime with his youngest daughter, Tia, who made a special request -- sing her favorite song.

The tune also happened to be his hit song, "You're Welcome," from animated film "Moana" in which Johnson voices the demigod Maui.

"And for the 1,927th time I will sing 'You’re Welcome' to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter negation to go to bed! It. Never. Ends. 🎶💤😩😂," he captioned the video of him singing to her.

"But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually, 'Maui' from 'Moana,'" Johnson joked.

In a previous post, the "Ballers" actor said he was using the song to teach Tia about washing her hands.

"Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual 👶🏽🎶Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song 'You’re Welcome' from MOANA, while I wash her hands," he explained.

"We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, 'just shut your mouth and sing daddy,'" Johnson concluded.

He and wife Lauren Hashian are also parents to 4-year-old daughter, Jasmine, while Johnson shares eldest daughter, Simone, 18, with ex Dany Garcia.