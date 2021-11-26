Dwayne Johnson gifts veteran his custom truck in early Christmas surprise

Dwayne Johnson is keeping his title as the nicest celebrity in Hollywood.

The action star, 49, shared a heartwarming video on social media where he gifted his own custom truck to a deserving Navy vet named Oscar Rodriguez.

"Today was a good day," Johnson captioned the Instagram video. "Merry Christmas @coach_orod and enjoy your new truck."

"I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan," Johnson said, explaining the "idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, ‘Red Notice.’ So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes."

"Oscar's story moved me," the "Jungle Cruise" star penned. "Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it's just love. That's all it is, brother. Just love."

Johnson concluded, "Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!"

In the video, Rodriguez was so overwhelmed with emotion that he fell to the ground then bear-hugged the actor/producer.

Rodriguez said in the video, "I'm just speechless. I'm so glad to meet you, I feel so encouraged right now, so uplifted. I'm encouraged by your motivation. I follow you on Instagram, I listen to your words. You inspire me. And yeah, let's do it. Let's change the world, one person, at a time."

He later reflected on the generous gift on Instagram. "I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am!! Again no words only scripture," he wrote.

"With my whole heart, with my whole life, and with my innermost being, I bow in wonder and love before you, the holy God! Yahweh, you are my soul's celebration. How could I ever forget the miracles of kindness you've done for me?" ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭103:1-2‬ ‭TPT‬‬."

In 2018, Johnson gifted his mom a house for Christmas. "This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas," he began a post on social media. "The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need."

"This gift is a special one though and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it’s 'Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket' because she gets to choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants," Johnson continued. "I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen. Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home. Dwanta."

The same year, he also gifted his cousin and stunt double, Tanoai Reed, a car.