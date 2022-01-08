Dwayne Johnson FaceTimes boy, 5, with inoperable brain tumor: 'I'm in awe of his bravery'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was overcome with emotion during a FaceTime call he had with a five-year-old fan who is battling an aggressive brain tumor.

The actor took to Instagram this week sharing the sweet moment he met the "very special little boy" named Jett.

Johnson, who is known for going the extra mile for his fans, especially those facing health setbacks, wrote that Jett was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which he described as a "highly aggressive an inoperable brain tumor that occurs almost exclusively in young children."

Johnson said the survival rate for someone with DIPG is eight to 11 months. It has the ability to halt a person's ability to "walk, talk, smile and eventually breathe - all while leaving the mind completely in tact," the star informed his 288 million followers.

Jett has undergone 30 rounds of radiation without sedation and has lost the ability to speak. He uses thumbs up or thumbs down to respond to things, Johnson said. Johnson said he had the chance to FaceTime Jett and his family three weeks ago.

"Jett, I want you to know buddy it's so good meeting you. I've heard so much about you, and I've heard the most amazing things about you. Honestly, it's the best part of my day," the former wrestling star says to Jett in the clip.

"I was working today, and I was making a television show. It's called ‘Young Rock’ and I could not wait to see you and talk to you and finally meet you," Johnson continues before holding up a piece of paper. "Look, it just goes on and on and on. There's all this amazing stuff here about you. Truly, this makes my day. Thank you so much for even giving me the time to say hello and meet you."

Jett was sitting on the couch with his family members when his mother shared with Johnson how "proud" she is of the five-year-old's fight. She also thanked the actor for "shining a light" on her family during dark days.

"You have a special son," Johnson reacted. He was visibly emotional and apologized after he paused to collect himself.

In his caption on Instagram, the actor said he talks to a lot of children and adults fighting for their lives but that his time with Jett impacted him greatly.

"And usually I have my s--- together - usually I’m strong in the moment. Strong for the kids and the parents. I keep it together. But this time when I was telling Jett’s mommy and daddy, Larisa and Manny how special their son is…I just had to pause. Too emotional to speak. All I could muster was ‘I’m sorry,’" Johnson wrote.

Johnson, a father of three, said he believes Jett's story struck a chord with him because the boy is the same age as his daughter. He said his FaceTime call with Jett took place the same day he "was jumping on a plane to fly home just in time to tuck my little girl, Jazzy into bed" on her birthday.

"She was the same age as Jett. I guess that's why it all hit me," he continued.

Johnson was told Jett looks up to him as a "superhero." But the actor said he believes Jett is "way stronger, braver and kinder than I'll ever be."

He concluded that it was "a PRIVILEGE" to talk to Jett and that the little boy is "SO STRONG that [he] has a SUPER POWER by simply giving a thumbs up."

Johnson's generosity also extends to his loved ones. Last month, the actor captured the emotional moment he gifted his mom, Ata Johnson, a Cadillac during the holidays.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram documenting his gift. The first slide showed the star covering his mother's eyes as his children count down before screaming, "Merry Christmas!" Once the 73-year-old opened her eyes, she spotted the shiny vehicle with a big red bow sitting in the driveway. Ata pauses briefly before gasping in disbelief. After putting her hand over her mouth, the tears began to flow.

"This one felt good," Johnson captioned the video. "Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in."