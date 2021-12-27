Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Published

Dwayne Johnson surprises his mom with a new Cadillac for Christmas: 'You deserve a lot more'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared the emotional surprise on Instagram

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave his mom a special Christmas gift – a brand-new car.

The actor teamed up with his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, to gift the matriarch, Ata Johnson, a Cadillac during the holidays.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday where he captured the emotional moment for his 284 million followers. The first slide showed the star covering his mother's eyes as his children count down before screaming, "Merry Christmas!"

Once the 73-year-old opened her eyes, she spotted the shiny vehicle with a big red bow sitting in the driveway. Ata pauses briefly before gasping in disbelief. After putting her hand over her mouth, the tears began to flow.

Actor Dwayne Johnson made Christmas extra special for his mother Ata Johnson.

Actor Dwayne Johnson made Christmas extra special for his mother Ata Johnson. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

"This one felt good," Johnson captioned the video. "Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in."

Johnson also shared a series of photos of Ata "overcome with pure joy" as she takes a closer look at her new ride.

"I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life," he wrote. "I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she."

"Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!!" he continued. "And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more."

Dwayne Johnson (center) with his eldest daughter Simone Garcia Johnson (left) and his mother Ata Johnson (right).

Dwayne Johnson (center) with his eldest daughter Simone Garcia Johnson (left) and his mother Ata Johnson (right). (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

As of 2020, Johnson is worth $87.5 million, Forbes reported. According to the outlet, the former wrestling star is the world’s highest-paid actor and earns more than $20 million per movie. He is also a successful businessman with projects involving clothing, shoes, tequila and headphones, among others.

In June of this year, Johnson told People magazine that being a proud father to three daughters taught him to "just be there."

"You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things," he told the outlet. "Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them."

Johnson also told the outlet that the pandemic made him more appreciative of his "blessed" life.

Dwayne Johnson said he is grateful for his "blessed" life.

Dwayne Johnson said he is grateful for his "blessed" life. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

"It was a shakeup for us," he admitted. "I did this weird thing every day where I still got up and got dressed like I was getting ready to go someplace. I mean, shoes and all. That helped me psychologically. On a relationship and marriage standpoint, you realize you have to really be attentive to your reactions and responses because your patience capacity starts to compress."

While his career continues to thrive, Johnson insisted family always comes first.

"The most important things are right in front of me," he said. "I am in constant thank-you mode."

