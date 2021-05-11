Duggar family's Arkansas compound quiet amid Josh Duggar's child porn scandal: photos

EXCLUSIVE: All has been quiet at the Duggar family household amid Josh Duggar's recent arrest on federal child pornography charges, according to eyewitnesses.

Fox News obtained exclusive photographs of the home where Josh's parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, reside with several of their 19 kids in Springdale, Ark., just one day following the disgraced former "19 Kids and Counting" star's arrest.

One onlooker tells Fox News the house appeared suspiciously quiet with little to no movement at the property on the afternoon of April 30, when Josh, 33, pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child porn.

"The only signs of life beyond the gates of the Duggar family home was one lone white dog," an eyewitness recalled to Fox News.

Despite around a dozen family members still residing in the sprawling Washington County property, the source said it appeared like there were "practically no signs of human life" on the day Duggar appeared in federal court.

It's the same residence where the family's former hit TLC show "19 Kids and Counting" was filmed for years before the show was axed following Josh's molestation scandal in 2015.

While the compound is nearly impossible to miss to passersby, the Duggar family apparently is still making their existence in Washington County known as a large wooden sculpture spelling out "Duggar" is erected in the front yard.

There were at least three vehicles in the driveway at the Duggar property amid Josh's court appearance. Two cars were spotted on either side of a large bus.

Last Thursday, Josh was released from the Washington County Detention Center, where he was housed following his April 29 arrest. His case is scheduled to go to trial in July, and per a judge's orders, he is now confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to be his custodian.

Per a judge's order, Duggar is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices pending his July 6 trial on the child pornography charges.

"I have full confidence in the United States Marshal Service to find you if you decide not to comply with these conditions of release, so don’t make me regret this decision," Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock said after a four-hour hearing conducted over Zoom.

"You won’t, your honor, thank you very much," Michelle and Jim Bob's eldest child responded in court.

Josh, along with his parents and siblings, starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Josh's parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

The father of six previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Federal prosecutors cited Duggar's admitted molestation as a sign that he was a danger to the community. He is only allowed contact with his children if his wife, Anna Duggar, is present. But the judge said Duggar could not be around any other minors, including other family members.

Agent Gerald Faulkner said last week in court that multiple child pornography files were found on the computer and that more than 200 images had been found on the computer that had been deleted.

Faulkner said the images downloaded were among "top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."