Duane 'Dog' Chapman believes late wife Beth would approve of his new fiancée

Although Duane "Dog" Chapman's engagement to Francie Frane has come less than a year after the passing of his wife Beth, he believes he'd have her blessing.

The 67-year-old bounty hunter recently spoke with People Magazine, discussing what led to his engagement, as well as why he thinks Beth would approve of the union.

"I need a partner," Chapman told the outlet. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.'"

Chapman said that Beth, who died last year of throat cancer, will always be a part of him.

"You'll never forget the spouse. You can't help it. I will never forget," Chapman said. "But I've got to get out there. I've got to be able to say, 'I came out of this and you can, too.' As a human being, I don't think you look for -- not a replacement, because you can never find one. I'm learning that right now."

As to what helped him decide it was time to pop the question? Chapman's answer was simple.

"When you know, you know," he said. "I believe in marriage. Beth taught me."

Chapman's daughters Bonnie and Lyssa have previously said they're in support of the future marriage, as well, with both of them welcoming Frane to the family via social media.

The engagement is relatively new, having happened over a romantic dinner during the coronavirus quarantine.

“They’re very happy and looking forward to a long life together,” a spokesperson for Chapman previously told Fox News in a statement.

