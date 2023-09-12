Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore dropped as host of National Book Awards after bringing talk show back amid SAG strikes

The National Book Foundation made the announcement via a post to X on Tuesday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Picketers chant for Drew Barrymore to pay her writers outside CBS Broadcast Center Video

Picketers chant for Drew Barrymore to pay her writers outside CBS Broadcast Center

Fox News Digital captured video of Writer's Guild members outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan, chanting "Hey Drew. Girl what's good? Pay your writers like you should." (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The National Book Foundation announced on social media that they were dropping Drew Barrymore as host of their upcoming awards ceremony amid the talk show's fall from grace after her announcement to resume "'The Drew Barrymore Show" despite ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

In a post on X Tuesday, the Foundation announced their decision to rescind the actress' invitation.

"In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony," the Foundation wrote. "Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

Drew Barrymore in a patterned silk dress smiles on the carpet in New York City and leans her head back slightly

Drew Barrymore has been dropped as host of the upcoming National Book Awards ceremony, (Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images)

The move follows Barrymore announcing the Bar

In a statement shared to social media, the actress justified her decision, writing, "To be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me," the actress shared.

DREW BARRYMORE DEFIES HOLLYWOOD CANCEL CULTURE AND RESUMES TALK SHOW

"I own this choice," she continued. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."

  • Members of the WGA-EAST and SAG-AFTRA picket outside of The Drew Barrymore Show
    Image 1 of 3

     Members of the WGA-EAST and SAG-AFTRA picket outside of The Drew Barrymore Show as audience members arrive ahead of the show at CBS Broadcast Center on September 12, 2023 in New York City.  (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

  • Members of the WGA-EAST and SAG-AFTRA protest
    Image 2 of 3

    Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike has shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios.  (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

  • A person wears a "Drew Crew" shirt with tape added that says "OF WGA WRITERS"
    Image 3 of 3

    A sign for "priority ticket holders" outside "The Drew Barrymore Show." (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson explained that "'The Drew Barrymore Show' will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike." The show will resume on Sept. 18 without "literary material."

In Barrymore's post to social media, she continued as to why she wanted the show to come back. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," Barrymore wrote. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility," she concluded.

Drew Barrymore in a black blazer leaning over in an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

"The Drew Barrymore Show" has been on air since September 2020. (The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Barrymore did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Carolina Thayer contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

Trending