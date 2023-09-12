Drew Barrymore dropped as host of National Book Awards after bringing talk show back amid SAG strikes

The National Book Foundation announced on social media that they were dropping Drew Barrymore as host of their upcoming awards ceremony amid the talk show's fall from grace after her announcement to resume "' The Drew Barrymore Show " despite ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

In a post on X Tuesday, the Foundation announced their decision to rescind the actress' invitation.

"In light of the announcement that The Drew Barrymore Show will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore’s invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony," the Foundation wrote. "Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

In a statement shared to social media, the actress justified her decision, writing, "To be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me," the actress shared.

"I own this choice," she continued. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a CBS Media Ventures spokesperson explained that "' The Drew Barrymore Show ' will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike." The show will resume on Sept. 18 without "literary material."

In Barrymore's post to social media, she continued as to why she wanted the show to come back.

"I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," Barrymore wrote. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility," she concluded.

A representative for Barrymore did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Carolina Thayer contributed to this report.