Donald Trump Jr. blasts Washington Post Super Bowl ad

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday blasted the Washington Post over the estimated $10 million ad the paper ran during the Super Bowl.

“You know how MSM journalists could avoid having to spend millions on a #superbowl commercial to gain some underserved credibility?” Trump Jr. tweeted. “How about report the news and not their leftist BS for a change.”

The paper’s ad, which ran 60 seconds, was narrated by actor Tom Hanks, who co-starred in the 2017 film “The Post.” The ad showcased the importance of journalism and the Jeff Bezos-owned publication's slogan, "Democracy dies in darkness."

SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS: WASHINGTON POST GETS POLITICAL, 'GAME OF THRONES' AND PEPSI MAKES SPLASHES

Fredrick Kunkle, a Post staff writer and co-chair of its union, echoed Trump Jr.’s criticism of the ad, which he called an “infuriating expense.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kunkle slammed the Post for supposedly not providing health insurance to its part-time employees, laying people off, and cutting their severance and yet having the funds to run an expensive ad during the Super Bowl.