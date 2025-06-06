Don Johnson admits to smoking weed in White House during Carter administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Don Johnson pulled the curtain back on some wild visits to the White House.

Johnson, 75, claimed he once smoked a joint at the White House, and got former President George H.W. Bush to gamble on a game of golf.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," host Jimmy Kimmel showed the actor a photo from 1975 featuring Johnson with President Jimmy Carter and musicians Chuck Leavell and Dickey Betts taken at an Allman Brothers concert.

"I don't remember that photo, but we were all stoned," Johnson admitted.

He clarified that Carter was likely not stoned. "Well, I don't know about him," Johnson said. "I don't want to cast any aspersions on the former president. God rest his soul."

Johnson landed his invite to the White House after working with the Allman Brothers on a concert for Carter's presidential campaign in 1976. "Then the fun began," he told Kimmel.

The late-night show host questioned what kind of fun they had at the White House. "Nobody has fun at the White House," Kimmel said before adding, "I have heard Willie Nelson had fun there."

"Is that the kind of fun you had there?" he asked Johnson. "Did you smoke at the White House?"

The "Miami Vice" star seemingly struggled to answer. "I don't know how to answer this. Well, yes... I guess I did," admitted Johnson.

According to the veteran actor, he's visited the White House during each president's administration since Carter. Johnson continued to tell Kimmel about his escapades, including a time he played a round of golf with Bush.

"He wanted to gamble when we played golf out at Camp David," Johnson said. "And so I took his money," he recalled to laughter and applause from the audience.

"I'll tell you something else: He's a trash talker, and he ran into a buzzsaw, because so am I."

When questioned about how much Bush bet, Johnson said "it wasn't that much."

"Eighteen or 20 bucks," he told Kimmel, adding, "But that's the best 18 or 20 bucks you'll ever get."

Johnson isn't the first celebrity to share wild stories from the White House.

Country legend Willie Nelson originally claimed he smoked weed with someone in Carter's administration during his infamous trip to the White House. However, Carter later clarified that Nelson actually smoked with his son, James Earl "Chip" Carter III.

"When Willie Nelson wrote his autobiography, he confessed that he smoked pot in the White House one night when he was spending the night with me," Carter said in the 2020 documentary, "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President." "And he says that his companion that shared the pot with him was one of the servants in the White House.

"That is not exactly true — it actually was one of my sons, which he didn't want to categorize as a pot-smoker like him."

