Dolly Parton says she's 'ready for a diet' after eating everything she wants for the holidays

Dolly Parton doesn't stress too much when it comes to enjoying the holidays.

In an interview with Closer magazine, the "Jolene" singer shared some of her family's favorite holiday traditions. When it comes to overindulging over the holidays, Parton said that she and her family don't worry about it.

"We all start eating around Thanksgiving, and we eat until the first of January, and that's when we all go on our diets. You know how that goes?" she told the outlet, according to the Daily Mail. "So you think, 'Well, I'm not going to even think about dieting now. I'm just going to eat everything I want to.'"

Although "you stretch your clothes out" while enjoying all the good holiday food, Parton explained that she doesn't mind, because she knows she'll be "ready for a diet after the first of the year."

The singer went on to say she goes "all-out for Christmas" with her family, sharing that different generations of kids each have a different nickname for her, including "Granny Claus, Dolly Claus, or Gigi Claus."

"I've been doing that since I had my younger brothers and sisters," she said. "They've now got children, and now their children have children, so I've just been at it for years. Christmas is a big thing for us."

Part of their big family Christmas tradition is a big feast which Parton cooks for her and her extended family.

Along with the dinner, Parton serves wine from her label, which she notes "is great, because it goes with different things."

'We have turkey and ham, black eyed peas and cornbread dressing, and then we have lots of mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and that sort of thing," she said about the big feast she cooks.

Aside from the meal, another big part of Parton's Christmas celebration includes her and her family gathering around the piano and singing classic Christmas songs together, like "O Little Town of Bethlehem" and "Silent Night."

Earlier this year, Parton expressed her interest in spending Thanksgiving with the royal family, and inviting them to Dollywood for the holiday..

"Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!" she told Closer. "The kids could go on all the rides, and we would treat them like royalty! I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes – I wouldn’t put on any airs for them. I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it. I would love to have those kids at Dollywood."

The legendary country singer previously missed her chance to meet the Princess of Wales in 2023, when a scheduling conflict prohibited her from accepting an invitation from Middleton to join her at Buckingham Palace for tea.