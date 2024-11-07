Dolly Parton wants Kate Middleton and royal family to try her cooking at Dollywood this Thanksgiving

Dolly Parton has a special guest in mind for Thanksgiving this year.

During a recent interview with Closer, Parton spoke about potentially hosting Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children for Thanksgiving at Dollywood.

"Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!" she said. "The kids could go on all the rides, and we would treat them like royalty! I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes – I wouldn’t put on any airs for them. I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it. I would love to have those kids at Dollywood."

The legendary country singer missed her chance to meet the Princess of Wales in 2023, when a scheduling conflict prohibited her from accepting an invitation from Middleton to join her at Buckingham Palace for tea. At the time, Parton was busy promoting her latest album, "Rockstar."

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 in August 2023, Parton shared that she "felt so bad" she could not make it and joked Middleton "wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no."

Parton told Business Insider in February 2023 she has always been interested in the royal family, even at a young age, seeing them as "people living in another world with riches and crowns and jewelry." While she missed her chance to have tea with Middleton, she met Queen Elizabeth in 1977 and said she found her to be "very sweet."

"Even though you have to do the protocol, you have to bow and all that, I could tell that she didn’t care about that," she said. "That’s just something she had to do. And if somebody made a mistake, it was okay. I was scared to death that I was not going to know how to curtsy, that I wasn’t going to bend right, but she was just very warm, very sweet, and I could tell she was a very giving person. And just meeting the Queen of England, just to meet a queen, it was amazing."

While mostly known as a country singer, Parton began her acting career in 1980, when she starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the hit comedy classic, "9 to 5." She later starred in the critically acclaimed 1989 film, "Steel Magnolias," alongside Julia Roberts and Sally Field.

News broke in April 2024 that Jennifer Aniston was working on producing a remake of "9 to 5" through her production company, Echo Films, in partnership with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody to write the script, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"I’m hoping they use my song. And I’m hoping they might find a way to have me and Lily and Jane to come back in," Parton told E! News in June 2024 regarding the remake.

Parton famously wrote the music and lyrics for the movie's theme song, which detailed what it was like being a woman in a male-dominated workforce.

The movie revolves around three women who come up with a plan to get revenge on their tyrannical and sexist boss and begin to run the business themselves after continually being passed over for promotions they deserve.

