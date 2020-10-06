Dinesh D'Souza predicts Trump's second-term agenda, potential post-presidency plans

Conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza spoke with Fox News amid the release of his new film "Trump Card" to dish his predictions on President Trump's next steps should he win a second presidential term in November.

“I’ll give you Trump’s second-term agenda. Step one is to completely remake the court. It’s really fantastic he’s had three appointments in the first term to the Supreme Court," D'Souza said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

"Could you imagine if he had two more in the second term? It would literally be a Trump court for decades," the filmmaker continued. "Step two is the unfinished work of wrecking the deep state – and by that, I mean wrecking the corruption in the deep state. It’s unfinished. The fact that we are still waiting for the Durham investigation shows it's going to bleed into the second term."

Fox News was given a sneak peek of the film ahead of its release on Tuesday, which centers on Trump's push to reform the D.C. establishment and the massive political blowback created by his administration's policies.

Should the president not come out on top against Democratic nominee Joe Biden at the polls next month, D'Souza suggested Trump start his own television network.

“Post-presidency – I’ve actually shared this idea directly with President Trump when I spoke with him – and that is that he needs to start a network," he explained. "Trump would help tremendously if he were to start a network. We need to create our own media.”

In discussing his film, D'Souza said that unlike his other movies, this one was less historical and more about present-day tensions between different U.S. political factions.

“I decided to make a movie about the present," he explained. "It touches on the historical past, but right away I pivot to say that the socialists of today claim their socialism is new and that it differs from the socialism of Mao [Zedong] or [Vladimir] Lenin or [Joseph] Stalin. This is a movie about what’s going on today – the peculiar style of socialism that is taking place today in the 21st century and how we defeat that.”

In addition to an in-depth segment on alleged corruption and bribery scandals surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., D'Souza said the most surprising interview conducted was with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

"The most eye-opening part of the movie was sitting down with George Papadopoulos. Here you’ve got a dude who was in his 20s, he joins the Trump campaign, he’s in Europe, but little does he know what a seal he is in a sea of sharks," D'Souza said.

He added, "You’ve got all these seasoned deep state characters with longtime Western intelligence – setting up meetings with him, planting information on him and then trying to use that information to set up Trump. To bring the story out from him and just show how an innocent guy trying to help his career by working on a political campaign – little does he know, it’s like a James Bond movie. He’s in the sight of all these vicious and powerful people that want to use him as a pawn to bring down the president. What a story.”

"Trump Card" was not released in theaters due to COVID-19 concerns but is now available on all major platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google, Dish and more.