Diane Lane says 'The Outsiders' set had 'too much testosterone for one girl' to handle

Diane Lane is getting real about what it was like being one of the only girls on set while filming "The Outsiders."

During a recent appearance on an Oct. 29 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 60-year-old actress spoke about what it was like filming the 1983 movie alongside a mostly male cast, noting, "It was hot! It was great."

"It was kind of… too much testosterone for one girl," she later admitted. "So I kept to myself. But I was definitely pinching myself. I was definitely overwhelmed."

Based off the novel by S.E. Hinton, the movie tells the story of a group of a teen gang known as the "Greasers," who are in constant battle with the rival group of wealthier teen boys known as the "Socs." Lane portrayed Cherry, the girlfriend of one of the socs, who creates a timeline of traumatic events when she befriends one of the greasers.

The movie starred many actors who would go on to become Hollywood's biggest stars, including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Ralph Macchio.

In a recent interview with People, Lane said it was interesting being on set with all the boys during the long night shoots "because you could sit back and just observe the male ... the way they're working it out with each other."

"And it's interesting because how much were they in character? And how much were they actors, roughhousing or what have you, keeping each other awake during these night shoots?" she added. "There was so much to observe. I’m still kind of back there, people-watching."

Following her role in "The Outsiders," Lane went on to appear in a number of films, including the movie which earned her an Academy Award nomination, "Unfaithful."

In a recent interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Jennifer Lopez shared that she was initially offered the role, which later went to Lane, joking, "it haunts me."

"It haunts me a little bit, because it’s, like, the one that I turned down," she said. "It was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’ I don’t know what was going on in my mind at the time. Who knows what was going on with me at the time?"

Lane is currently promoting her latest film, "Anniversary," which also stars "Bridgerton" alum, Phoebe Dynevor and "Friday Night Lights" alum, Kyle Chandler.

The film follows the story of a couple who come together with their children every year to celebrate their anniversary. Tensions rise one year, however, when their son brings home his girlfriend, who happens to be part of a controversial movement known as the Change.

"I think that silencing people can radicalize people, and I think two ears one mouth, it's more important that we listen to each other," Lane told "CBS Mornings" in October about what she hopes audiences take away from the film.

She continued: "I don't think you go to war with people whose moccasins you've walked in a mile. Isn't that the old adage? So, empathy like we always talk about, sympathy, empathy, compassion."