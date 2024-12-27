Denise Austin knows why New Year's resolutions fail, shares simple tip for success

Denise Austin has been a pioneer in the fitness industry for 40 years, so she knows a thing or two about creating New Year's resolutions that stick.

Austin told Fox News Digital that people often take on too much or make their resolutions too difficult, and the key is to start small.

"Make it easy on you. It's so difficult for you, if you're joining a gym, you know, it might take you a drive to get there. These are obstacles in your way, so make it easy on you. And that's why I love walking. I love doing home workouts. I think they work into everyone's convenience. Make it convenient.

"Otherwise you won't do it," Austin said.

The 67-year-old advised people to create "little habits" that they know they will be able to commit to, and she emphasized the importance of starting each day on the right foot.

"Make those stick because it always starts with kind of that morning routine. And I'm a big believer in a great morning routine. It kind of sets your day. You feel better. So, think about how easy you're going to make your day by starting off with just a 20-minute walk.

"I always start my day with a good walk. You feel that sunshine? It's good vitamin D no matter what the weather is. Just get out there and do 20 minutes. You will feel so much better. Your energy level will explode during the day, and you'll feel great about yourself, too. It gives you that kind of extra momentum for the week," Austin told Fox News Digital.

Denise has mastered her own morning routine, which incorporates an "old school" tradition.

"I wake up and have my coffee. I still read the newspaper. I'm old school. And I then begin with the 30-minute routine," she said.

Austin noted that she only works out for 30 minutes a day to ensure she gets it done.

"That way, I have kind of that mental mindset for the day to eat healthier because I just gave it my all for 30 minutes," she said.

Austin explained that the key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle is incorporating little steps throughout the day that will set you up for success.

"The key thing to me, I always tell people, start small. Just do 10 minutes or 20 minutes. Drink lots of water. Try to eat whole foods from now on. If you can start your New Year's resolutions, eating really healthy. Get rid of some of those processed foods as much as you can and make food for yourself," she said.

Austin suggested ditching the "bad" seed oils, like canola oil, and suggested swapping in olive or avocado oil instead.

"Doing these little things goes a long way. Also, I'm a true believer in getting out in the morning sun. That really helps you. Even if it's for 10 minutes, it really makes you feel better and improves your mood, and it really suppresses depression," Austin said.

And despite being in top shape, the fitness coach has a New Year's resolution that she is setting for herself, too.

"I want to start meditating," she began. "My oldest daughter, Kelly Austin, she has been teaching me ways to meditate more, and I need to make that my daily habit. So I've been trying, you know, I try to relax. I enjoy yoga. So, for me, yoga is like a sense of meditation because I'm kind of peaceful with it. And I stretch, and I also love walking meditation."

Denise married her husband, Jeff Austin, in 1983. The couple share two daughters, Kelly and Katie Austin.