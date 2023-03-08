Denise Austin, 66, flaunts toned abs in bikini top and shorts

Denise Austin shared a photo of herself in a blue bikini top and black bike shorts on Wednesday that revealed her toned abs.

The 66-year-old fitness expert shows no signs of slowing down, advertising a seven-day ab challenge for a "flatter stomach" on her website "just in time for the warmer months since Spring is right around the corner!"

In the photo, she looked casual, smiling in sunglasses and shoulder-length blonde hair in front of a landscape dotted by wildflowers.

On Tuesday, the workout video legend shared secrets for slimmer abs on her blog, which included doing Pilates, cutting out sugar and soda, dressing monochromatically, flexing your abs for 30 seconds every hour and also just standing taller.

"Imagine a string above your head pulling you up," she explained. "As you straighten, tuck in those abs - pull your belly button to the back of your spine. There - you look five pounds thinner and your abs already look flatter!"

She also recommended foods that can cut down on bloating.

"In addition to drinking plenty of water, chew on parsley, load up on water-heavy produce like melon, cucumber and celery, and add potassium-rich foods like potatoes to your diet," she wrote.

Aside from wearing one color for a thinner look, Austin recommended, opting "for blouses or dresses that have ruching, or gathered folds, which can blur the belly lines. I also like a blousy top tucked into fitted jeans to minimize any ‘poochiness’ that may be going on, as well asymmetrical hemlines which draw attention away from the belly and towards the apparel! And size up if you need to - a little extra room is more flattering (and comfortable!) than a garment that is too tight!"

Last summer, Austin walked in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami with her daughter Katie Austin, 29.

"For [SI] to even ask me at 65 years old to be in a bikini — I mean, it was a huge thrill and I just went for it," Austin told Fox News Digital last year. "What the heck?"

She said she hoped it would inspire women that it’s never too late to get back into shape.

"First, love the body you’re in," Austin said. "Do the best that you can. I truly believe in having a good attitude. It truly comes from within. I love what I do, and I feel like I can help women out there feel better about themselves. Exercise, eating right, having a good attitude, a good night’s rest – all of it helps with that healthy lifestyle. I want women to truly try their very best to eat healthily and to move more. That’s my message. I have always said that for all these 40 years, just do the best that you can. That is the key."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.