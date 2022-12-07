Denise Austin, 65, shares stunning midriff-baring photo as she talks staying slim during the holidays

Fitness expert Denise Austin hasn’t slowed down since hitting her mid-60s.

The workout icon, 65, shared a stunning photo of herself in her kitchen wearing a yellow crop top that showed off her toned abs on Tuesday.

"It’s not uncommon to feel a little extra bloated this time of the year, with all of the rich foods, sweet treats and festive cocktails that go hand in hand with the holiday season!" Austin captioned the post. "I have some tips that can help ease that feeling and keep your bloated belly at bay. Some are as simple as eating slower and to steer clear of sugar substitutes."

She added in a blog post, "Though it’s not exactly clear why [sugar substitutes] may inflate your belly, avoid them if you can. Not only to keep your stomach flat but also because some studies show that eating low­-cal artificial sweeteners actually makes people gain weight."

She also advised against gum chewing, which can make "you take in too much air" and get bloated, and she reminded people to drink enough water because it "helps flush extra fluid from your body." Sipping from a straw can also bloat people with too much air, she said.

However, make sure not to drink too many carbonated beverages because the bubbles "make their way inside" your stomach.

She also suggests monitoring your salt intake and, finally, reminds people watching their weight that they need to incorporate some kind of exercise, which could be as simple as taking a walk around the block.

"Sometimes just getting physical gets things moving inside your tummy," she said.

For people looking to calm their stomach after too much food, Austin recommends mint or ginger teas that are "reputed to help calm a too­-full belly (as well as nausea)" or sipping hot water with lemon.

She added that "staying regular can become a challenge" for women over 50, "so in addition to fiber-rich whole grains, begin to incorporate other fiber-rich foods such as beans and legumes, broccoli, berries and avocados,' she said in her blog, according to the Daily Mail.

She added that "turmeric, salmon, olive oil and even dark chocolate" can promote heart health, reduce inflammation and help maintain a healthy weight.

Additionally, she suggested eating more plant-based foods.

"To help keep your heart healthy, at this point in your life you may want to begin to substitute in plant-based protein for animal protein, such as red meat," she wrote. "Consider a meat-free bean chili, tossing lentils into your salads, or fajitas with tofu instead of steak."

She told the Daily Mail that she eats "smaller portions" and "I cook really healthy for my family. There are a lot of salads, chicken tacos, vegetable lasagnas, casseroles with less cheese."

But she said she only eats healthy 80% of the time and "the other 20 percent I am bad."

The workout video maven added that she always makes time for exercise, which not only helps her maintain weight but also "feel good."

"I feel energetic after a walk, the endorphins get going and flow, it helps with stress and anxiety and pent-up feelings," she told the Daily Mail.

Even people with a busy schedule can find time to squeeze in a workout, she said.

"If you can do 10 minutes of working out at a time and do that three times a day, you will have worked out 30 minutes in one day."