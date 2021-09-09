Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore showcases abs in striped bikini: 'Leaping into fall!'

'Ghost' actress proved her athleticism in the action shot posted to Instagram

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Demi Moore is soaking up the last few days of summer.

The 58-year-old actress showed off her sculpted abs in a striped bikini on Instagram. She proved her athleticism as she jumped in the air while performing an impressive split. 

"One last jump for joy before leaping into fall!" she captioned the action shot.

Moore has been vacationing in Croatia and Italy and most recently attended the Celebration of Women in Cinema gala in Venice.

She donned a white high-waist long skirt and matching bra top for the occasion. 

"Stepping into the past, present and future all in one moment…" Moore penned on social media. "The Palazzo Papadopoli beautifully restored by @aman_venice, wrapped in a daring and modern design by @elimizrahi, one foot in front of the other not knowing what awaits me. Thrilling!"

Demi Moore attends the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Demi Moore attends the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea Film Festival)

Over the Labor Day weekend holiday, Moore stunned in matching white bathing suits with her daughters in a post shared Saturday. 

"LDW ready, with @andieswim," the "Ghost" star captioned the photo.

Rumer Willis, 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27, joined their mom for the Andie's Swim photoshoot. 

Moore, who has been an investor in the company since 2017, told WWD that it was "important" to include her daughters in the Andie's Swim campaign. 

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore told the outlet. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

