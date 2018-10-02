Demi Lovato's sister gives update on star's health: 'She’s working really hard'

Demi Lovato is recovering well in rehab following a drug overdose in July.

“Demi’s doing really well,” Lovato’s sister, actress Madison De La Garza, told the “Millennial Hollywood” podcast on Monday. “She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot. But we’ve been through a lot together, and every single time we go through something, we always come out on the other side 100 times stronger than before. We’ve just been so thankful for everything, for the little things.”

The sisters’ mother, Dianna De La Garza, also told Newsmax last month that Lovato, 26, was doing well in rehab, where she’s been since leaving Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in August.

Madison joined Dianna and another of Demi’s sisters, Dallas, at the hospital upon learning of the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s overdose.

It’s unclear what drug or combination of drugs Lovato used at the time of her overdose, although it was initially suspected to be oxycodone laced with fentanyl. Brandon Johnson, who confessed to providing Lovato with the drugs (and to using them with her), said they weren’t “pharmaceutical” but admitted even he wasn’t sure what was in them.

Lovato remains in rehab as of press time, where her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama has been spotted visiting her.

She previously said in a statement,” I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

In September 2017, Lovato revealed that her team staged an intervention in 2012 and prohibited her from seeing her Madison unless she got help for her drug and alcohol demons. This August, Madison wished Lovato a happy birthday on Instagram and said she was thankful that the former Disney star is alive to celebrate.

As for what Madison looks forward to most when her sister leaves treatment, she said it’s the little things that matter most.

“It’s so small, but go to Menchie’s [Frozen Yogurt],” the 16-year-old “Desperate Housewives” alum said. “Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s so we usually go there.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.