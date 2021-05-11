'True believer' Demi Lovato to search for UFOs in new limited series that will see her talk to alien experts

Demi Lovato is stepping outside the world of music for a new project that is truly out of this world.

The 28-year-old singer will star in a four-part limited series for NBC’s Peacock streaming service called "Unidentified with Demi Lovato" that will see her take a deep dive into the UFO phenomenon and do her absolute best to convince her skeptic best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas that extraterrestrials not only exist but may already be here on Earth.

According to a press release announcing the project, Lovato is a true believer and hopes to use her voice to convince not only her friends and family that aliens are real but her millions of followers as well.

"Demi plans to learn enough about the extraterrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves," the release states. "This series will be an immersive docu-follow exploration of Demi’s quest, told through her uniquely audacious and entertaining filter."

While Lovato’s deep belief in UFOs and quest to bring them to light may come as a shock to some, those who have been paying attention to the star’s social media may have seen signals that she was working on something having to do with the world of alien experts months ago.

The "Anyone" singer took to her Instagram in October to reveal that she had spent some time in Joshua Tree with "a small group of loved ones" as well as Dr. Steven Greer, who Deadline notes considers himself one of the world’s foremost authorities on UFOs and extraterrestrials, specifically the steps it takes to initiate peaceful first contact with another civilization.

"This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet," Lovato wrote at the time. "This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately."

The outlet notes that this project marks Lovato’s latest project with NBCUniversal after signing on to star and executive produce "Hungry," a comedy about food issues that was given a pilot order at NBC. It also marks her second recent foray into the world of unscripted series after her YouTube series "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" premiered in March.