Demi Lovato marks 3 years sober: Wilmer Valderrama saved me

Demi Lovato celebrated a major anniversary on Sunday: The 22-year-old “Heart Attack” singer marked three years of sobriety.

Her longtime boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama praised Lovato for her achievement.

“It is now 3 years since you said: I am more important then any past, demon, disorder or addiction,” the 35-year-old former “That ‘70s Show” star wrote in a touching Instagram post. “Where you decided that YOUR life was worth living while loving yourself.. And I’m sure glad you did… I knew then the woman you’ve become now.. I am proud and [honored] to be front row to see the world you are about to change. I love you Demi.

Lovato also shared a lengthy note in which she acknowledged she wouldn’t be in a healthy state if it weren’t for Valderrama’s continued support.

“I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here,” she captioned a black and white photo of them kissing. “But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. He’s loved me the way I never thought I deserved to be loved and with this day making my 3rd year sober… After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery… he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn’t be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer.”

Lovato has expressed her gratitude to her boyfriend in the past. She claimed that he saved her from rehab for her eating disorder in December 2014.

