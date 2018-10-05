Debra Messing would rather be stuck in an elevator with Donald Trump than Susan Sarandon

Debra Messing takes another swipe at Susan Sarandon.

Weeks after the "Will and Grace" star unleashed on Sarandon telling her to "shut the f--- up," Messing now says she prefers to be stuck in an elevator with President Trump than with the "Thelma & Louise" actress.

Messing was caught off guard when she appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday night and a caller asked her, "Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with: Trump or Susan Sarandon?"

With a grimace, Messing replied, "I think Trump."

Host Andy Cohen chimed in, "Wow, I thought you were going to go the other way. But, you know what, maybe you could make some policy changes."

Cohen then called her a "very convincing person."

"I think that, you know, if I had a moment alone with him that maybe I could,” Messing said.

Messing's feud with Sarandon began when Messing, 50, slammed her fellow actress in a series of tweets over a Variety interview headlined, "Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon."

"STFU SUSAN," Messing tweeted on Sept. 13. "Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street."

She continued: "Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children... INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme... Judges who will support jerrymandering efforts, not to mention destroying ALL good will and allied relationships across the Globe.

"Oh, and lest you forget Syria, Crimea, and putting PRO-RUSSIA agenda BEFORE the United States best interests. YES, do go on... And LAUD the effect Trump has had. Out of DESPERATION & PANIC for the DESTRUCTION of the Soul of our country," added Messing.

"But you don’t want to look at THAT part of the equation. Because then you’d have to admit you were dead WRONG running around bellowing that HRC was more dangerous than... Trump."

She concluded: "Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not - in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan."

Responding to Messing, Sarandon, 71, said: “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue..."

This wasn't the first time Sarandon and Messing had a heated exchange about politics.

According to People magazine, Messing, who supported Hillary Clinton, and Sarandon, who backed Bernie Sanders, got into it in 2016 after Sarandon seemed to suggest she would vote for Trump over Clinton during an appearance on MSNBC’s "All In With Chris Hayes."

