Debra Messing says ‘God is crying’ after sharing bizarre video depicting humans’ impact on the environment

“Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing shared a bizarre video on her Instagram highlighting the negative impact human beings have on earth and its environment along with a message to her followers indicating that God is “crying” over it.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday where she shared a video showing a man in a t-shirt that says “welcome” casually marching through nature killing and taking what he wants. He takes a lamb’s leg to eat, snakes’ skin to wear as shoes, pumps a chicken with chemicals to eat and at times just randomly shoots and kills animals. Written above the video, though not part of it, are the words “Humans don’t deserve earth.”

“This took my breath away. You see a cartoon, a smiling man walking jauntily in the sunshine. Then it all comes into focus,” Messing wrote in the post’s caption. “God is crying. We must do better. #savetheearth.”

The film in Messing’s post is actually just an excerpt from the works of noted U.K.-based illustrator and animator Steve Cutts, whose work has been featured on many television networks including Adult Swim and Fox. The film in question is called “Man” and was released in 2012. Most of the artist’s work highlights the negative impact human beings have on the natural world. The artist did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

You can watch the full film from Cutts below:

Messing typically uses her social media presences to advocate for causes or criticize the current presidential administration. Most recently, she was embattled in a feud with fellow actress Susan Sarandon over their respective political beliefs.