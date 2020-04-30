Debi Mazar claims she can't get coronavirus test in New York to prove she's COVID-19 free

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Debi Mazar is on the mend following her battle with coronavirus, but the "Younger" star admitted she's still having difficulty getting her hands on another test to prove she's COVID-19 free.

The actress, 55, previously shared her symptoms from the novel coronavirus with fans, including "super intense" body aches and a fever of over 102. She's since gotten back to her old self and made that clear on Wednesday night in an Instagram live video alongside her husband, Gabriele Corcos, where she shared she's "feeling good."

Still, the New Yorker claims she's unable to get a test to prove she's COVID-19 free.

"I live in New York and you can't get tested here anymore," the actress told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. "Tests are not available. Even though they say they are, they're not. They won't be giving me a COVID test. I don't have any symptoms."

Mazar told the outlet she's been turning to a variety of supplements to help aid her recovery, such as "immune boosters like zinc and oregano oil." She also claimed she's obtained "Chinese medicine" that others have been using to recover.

Mazar added that while she's feeling fine physically, she believes she "could definitely" catch the virus again in the fall.

"I'm hoping I don't get it again before they get the vaccine," she added, noting that because of immunities she feels she's "better off than someone who hasn't had it."

Mazar appeared in good spirits Wednesday night as she and Corcos prepared a homemade meat sauce over pasta via Instagram Live. The couple formerly had a cooking show and discussed the possibility of bringing it back due to so many fans' requests.

"We had a cooking show for six seasons on the Cooking Channel," Mazar said to the camera. "You're seeing things in real-time. We wanted to share with you because we're all at home, we're under quarantine and we want to try to make the best dishes possible."

Mazar was a bit nervous about hosting the live cooking segment, however, because she "can't wear makeup" due to "some eye thing going on."

She also admitted she likes being able to edit her shots, but Corcos was adamant about posting the bonding experience in a live format.

Mazar previously shared she had woke up on March 15 with similar symptoms to a cold she battled in February, but felt even worse. The star admitted she had cocktails just the night before and at first "figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends."

She got tested two days later after receiving a test at an urgent care facility in New York City. Two weeks later, Mazar claimed she was "almost symptom-free" and was just starting to taste and smell things again.

"Thank you for your well-wishes, all your prayers and everything, that meant so much to me," Mazar said.