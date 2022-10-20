‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen explains why he didn’t want his daughter Mandy to pursue fishing

Captain Sig Hansen’s daughter was determined to follow in her father’s footsteps.

At age 18, Mandy Hansen became one of the youngest women to fish in the Bering Sea during the winter months. Now, father and daughter are heading to Norway for "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns." The reality TV series is a spinoff of Discovery’s "Deadliest Catch," which follows fisherman in the Bering Sea during the Alaskan king and snow crab season.

"Fishing is part of my heritage and culture," Mandy told People magazine on Thursday. "I wasn’t going to let anyone stop me, including my dad."

"I’m just lucky that I get to spend the time with my dad and see him out there on the field," the 27-year-old shared. "A lot of people don’t exactly get to do that. And I’m learning from one of the best."

According to the outlet, the Hansen family come from a long line of Norwegian fishermen. However, the patriarch was wary of letting his daughter join their ranks.

"I did not want her on the boat," the 56-year-old admitted. "I’ve lost so many friends … you can’t even comprehend. You’re out there risking your life."

Mandy is also a new mom. She welcomed a daughter named Sailor Marie last November with her husband of five years, Clark Pederson. Still, she was determined to conquer the male-dominated industry despite her father’s concerns.

"The fact is that I’m still out there," said Mandy. "I’m not on land. I’m at home. I just always try to be the hardest-working person in the room, and that’s the best I can do."

Mandy told the outlet that she’s looking forward to the day when she can show her daughter the ropes.

"I can’t wait to bring her out there," she said. "I don’t know about the Bering Sea, but summertime we’re at Cordova, Valdez area, much calmer. I would love to bring her out there with me."

Back in 2019, Hansen told Fox News Digital that his family is successfully living the American dream.

"Well for me, I try to take after my father," he explained at the time. "Norwegian background and very conservative. The American dream, for us, well, it’s just having a family operation. A small business, but it does well at times. We want to see a sustainable industry, so I can pass that down to my children. Now I have a grandson, and maybe someday he’ll partake. So it’s this passing down the torch, so to speak, for me has been the dream."

"It’s having that, I think, that very conservative mentality," he added.

Hansen noted that the key to success is a simple one.

"All you’ve got to do is work hard!" Hansen said. "If you work hard, you’re going to win, that’s it. Real simple math."