'Deadliest Catch' cast reacts to the death of Nick McGlashan in emotional tribute episode

The crew members on Discovery’s "Deadliest Catch" learned of the death of their friend and fellow fisherman, Nick McGlashan, in the latest episode of the series.

McGlashan, known as a deck boss on the Summer Bay and a loyal crew member under Capt. "Wild" Bill Wichrowski, died at age 33 in December in Nashville, Tenn. of a drug overdose. He appeared in more than 78 episodes of the acclaimed series.

Yahoo Entertainment notes that 36 hours before the start of the next fishing season, cameras were rolling as the other members of the show received the sad news of their colleague’s passing. The whole thing played out on the emotional June 15 episode of the hit series.

His Captain was among the first to get the news by way of a telephone call.

"Oh my God," Wichrowski says in the episode.

"Wow," Captain Johnathan Hillstrand said (via People). "[Just] like that, Nick's gone."

"I've got text messages and words going around that Nick McGlashan passed away," Captain Sig Hansen revealed. "Nick was a part of Summer Bay and pretty much every boat Bill [Wichrowski]'s been running lately. Bill, you know, treated him as family."

He continued: "I couldn't imagine what he's going through right now, but hopefully Bill will make this season happen, assuming he even comes up at all. I don't know the status and where Bill's head is at."

After multiple seasons and years in the same Alaskan fishing community, the cast of "Deadliest Catch" showed their support for one another in the episode. Due to the coronavirus, it was unclear at the time what, if any, memorial would take place for McGlashan. Wichrowski decided to conduct a tribute to his old friend on the water by throwing his hook into the ocean for the last time as well as firing off expired flare guns so, as Bill said, "Nick can see us."

Yahoo reports that Nick’s family was present for the tribute, but they weren't the only ones. Bill was visibly touched on the episode to see that every other boat in the fleet showed up to pay their respects to their departed co-star.

"I lost a trusted friend, an outstanding employee, and a brother in life," Wichrowski said over the radio. "We're gonna say goodbye to Nick McGlashan, but he'll always be with us. Love you, Nick. Love everything about you. I love you guys for coming in for this. I'm really blown away. Thank you."

According to his bio on Discovery Go, McGlashan struggled with alcohol and drug addiction before entering rehab in 2017 during Season 13 of the show.

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him," a rep for Discovery told Fox News in a statement at the time of his death.

