Bill Hayes, born William Foster Hayes III and best known for his role as Doug Williams on the hit soap opera "Days of Our Lives," has died. He was 98.

"Bill peacefully passed Friday morning surrounded by family including his wife, Susan Seaforth Hayes," his rep confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"Bill Hayes meant the world to me – he is simply the best that a person could ever hope to be."

