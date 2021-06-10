Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

David Hasselhoff
Published

David Hasselhoff appears in German PSA vaccination video

The 'Baywatch' alum is encouraging people to get the vaccine

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 10Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

David Hasselhoff recently appeared in a video encouraging Germans to get vaccinated

The PSA was released on Monday and includes the "Baywatch" alum, 68, telling viewers in German, "Aermel hoch! ('Sleeves up!')" while he exposes a bandage on his upper arm. 

"I, David Hasselhoff, am supposedly a hero because of 'Baywatch' and 'Knight Rider,' and the Berlin Wall. But I found freedom with vaccination. You can too!" he says. 

"What I'm looking for is to get life back to normal, is the freedom, the freedom to get vaccinated and to go around the world. The most important experience of the pandemic for me is death," the "Knight Rider" stars explains.

MODERNA SEEKS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORIZATION FOR TEENS

"It causes death. Get vaccinated. The advice I can give to everyone in America, and to the world, and to Germany is get vaccinated."

Hasselhoff is a popular celebrity in Germany. He is best known for his performance of "Looking for Freedom" while being suspended above the Berlin Wall on New Year's Eve 1989 after it had fallen.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Thursday, 57.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Germany and at least 19.9 million people are fully vaccinated, according to Reuters. 

On Our Radar