David Hasselhoff appears in German PSA vaccination video

David Hasselhoff recently appeared in a video encouraging Germans to get vaccinated.

The PSA was released on Monday and includes the "Baywatch" alum, 68, telling viewers in German, "Aermel hoch! ('Sleeves up!')" while he exposes a bandage on his upper arm.

"I, David Hasselhoff, am supposedly a hero because of 'Baywatch' and 'Knight Rider,' and the Berlin Wall. But I found freedom with vaccination. You can too!" he says.

"What I'm looking for is to get life back to normal, is the freedom, the freedom to get vaccinated and to go around the world. The most important experience of the pandemic for me is death," the "Knight Rider" stars explains.

"It causes death. Get vaccinated. The advice I can give to everyone in America, and to the world, and to Germany is get vaccinated."

Hasselhoff is a popular celebrity in Germany. He is best known for his performance of "Looking for Freedom" while being suspended above the Berlin Wall on New Year's Eve 1989 after it had fallen.

As of Thursday, 57.9 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Germany and at least 19.9 million people are fully vaccinated, according to Reuters.