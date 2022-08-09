Expand / Collapse search
Dave Chappelle
Published

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker requests transfer to mental health program

Isaiah Lee, who allegedly attacked the comedian during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, requested the transfer Monday

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink | Fox News
Gabriel Iglesias speaks on Dave Chappelle's comedy style Video

Gabriel Iglesias speaks on Dave Chappelle's comedy style

Gabriel Iglesias spoke with Fox News Digital about how comics 'ability to express themselves on stage' is not always loved by everyone

Dave Chappelle’s alleged attacker is asking to be transferred to a mental health program. 

Isaiah Lee, 23, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday accompanied by attorney Chelsea Padilla, a deputy public defender, the Post reported.

According to the outlet, prosecutors plan to file a motion opposing the request, and a hearing has been set for Aug. 23. 

California’s Mental Health Diversion program allows a person charged with a crime to complete a mental health program, such as counseling, which could lead to charges being dismissed.

DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOW CANCELED BY MINNESOTA VENUE HOURS BEFORE GIG FOLLOWING CRITICISM 

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, has reportedly requested to be transferred to a mental health diversion program. 

"When (the public defender) argues that someone does not have the full capacity, usually that person is sent off to get evaluated," Los Angeles City Deputy Attorney Giselle M. Fernandez said.

"They take mental health classes, and they are on ‘diversion’ for a period of time. And if they finished diversion, a case could be dismissed if they do mental health diversion successfully. There’s a lot that goes into it. There has to be an evaluation, and there has to be a motion. And the judge has to grant it."

Lee allegedly attacked the comedian in May while Chappelle was on stage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Lee allegedly attacked the comedian in May while Chappelle was on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer charged Lee with four misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

DAVE CHAPPELLE DEFENDS J.K. ROWLING, DABABY IN NETFLIX SPECIAL ‘THE CLOSER’: ‘GENDER IS A FACT’

Lee was allegedly carrying a replica gun with a knife blade when Chappelle was attacked during the Hollywood Bowl show, police said at the time. 

Lee told the Post during a jailhouse interview he was "triggered" by Chappelle's anti-LGBTQ+ jokes, and Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars "inspired" him.

Lee said he was "inspired" by Will Smith's 2022 Oscars slap of comedian Chris Rock. Rock is pictured here with Chappelle. 

"I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering," Lee told the outlet. "I wanted him to know that, next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect."

Fox News Digital recently spoke with fellow comedian Gabriel Iglesias about Chappelle’s comedy style after his Minnesota show was canceled hours before the event was to start.

"At the end of the day, I’m a comic, he’s a comic," Iglesias said during the annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event at Dodger Stadium Monday night. "The ability to be creative and express ourselves through words onstage — it's one of those things where sometimes it goes well, sometimes it doesn’t go well.

Gabriel Iglesias touched on Chappelle's comedy style to Fox News Digital at the "Ping Pong 4 Purpose" charity event Monday night.

"At the end of the day we all want to do good."

Chappelle has received backlash for certain jokes he’s made about the transgender community. In "The Closer," Chappelle discussed controversies surrounding gender identity and has continued to defend his right to artistic freedom despite heavy backlash. 

"Some comics are political, some comics are controversial, some just get right in your face and everyone does what they do," Iglesias continued. "At the end of the day, being able to say what we need to say onstage to get our art across, our message across, is very important."

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

