Kylie Jenner's daughter gets plush chair valued up to $2.5 million: report

Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, received a pricey plush chair that could be valued at up to $2.5 million, according to reports.

The 11-month-old baby's new seat is an art piece made of stuffed toys by graffiti artist KAWS and designer brothers Humberto and Fernando Campana, according to People Magazine and Life & Style Magazine.

It appeared Scott gifted the fluffy chair to his daughter, with Jenner saying "daddy dropped off a new chair for stormi," on an Instagram post showing the baby sitting on her new chair.

The exact price of the chair is unknown, but KAWS's paintings and sculptures have sold between $100,000 to $2.5 million, Life & Style reported. The chair was also one of three art pieces displayed by the gallery Friedman Benda, People reported.

"To protect our collectors we don't disclose pricing," a representative for Friedman Benda told the magazine.

The stylish baby, also gifted a mini-Louis Vuitton handbag from aunt Kim Kardashian West, looked elated with her new presents.

"...and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder i can't," Jenner said on the Instagram post.