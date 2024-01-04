Danny Trejo, 79, recalls being ‘dead drunk’ before getting sober 55 years ago

Danny Trejo recently marked a major milestone, entering the 56th year of his sobriety journey.

Trejo, 79, shared with Fox News Digital how he persevered after he hit "rock bottom" and struggled with alcohol addiction.

The actor admitted he got "dead drunk" before getting help.

When Fox News Digital asked the "Machete" actor how he managed to remain sober for more than five decades, he replied, "I accidentally walked into an Alcoholics Anonymous" at the young age of 15.

"It was a lot of people outside. We thought it was a party, so we busted inside, and it was an AA meeting," Trejo recalled. "I was carrying a case of beer, three bottles of wine, a half pint of whiskey. I was already loaded on pills."

As Trejo now laughs about the situation, he added that his sponsor said, "Those were previews of coming attractions" after he stumbled upon the AA meeting.

The "Clerks III" actor praised Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous for helping him get through his addiction.

"You got to have people around you that have your best interest because everybody knows who has an alcoholic problem," he shared.

He said alcoholics tend to "hide" their excessive drinking.

"But the reality is you know you got a problem."

Trejo remembered being "dead drunk" and the moment he knew he needed to get help.

"It’s like your wife is screaming at you, ‘Look at the kids. They're seeing you crazy.’ Something is wrong," Trejo said, adding alcoholics "don't see it that way."

Before Trejo landed his first acting role in 1985's "Runaway Train," he was a convicted felon who struggled with drugs and violence. The Los Angeles native first smoked marijuana when he was 8 years old, was drinking by age 12, became a heroin addict as a teenager and did stints in some of America’s most notorious prisons.

Trejo went on to share how he hit "rock bottom" during his battle with alcoholism.

"Rock bottom is when people are telling you, ‘Hey, you know, you're out of line.' There's so much negative with drinking."

Trejo candidly spoke out about how he feels about "Dry January."



"People say, ‘Oh, we're having a Dry January.’ God bless you," Trejo said. "That means some of you are going to be alive in February."

Trejo is grateful his children have never seen him "drunk" or using "drugs" and praised his son for being nine years sober.



Trejo shares son Danny with his ex-girlfriend Diana Walton and has a son Gilbert and daughter Danielle from his relationship with ex Maeve Crommie.

In July 2021, Trejo released a memoir, "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood."



In his book, which he co-authored with fellow actor Donal Logue, the Los Angeles native detailed his abusive childhood, life behind bars, enduring painful loss and finding God.

Looking back, Trejo told Fox News Digital how he avoids temptation with alcohol.

"At first, I stayed around people that didn't drink," he explained. "Now, I thank God … they got, like, nonalcoholic drinks … and it's cool. Give me a mock Bloody Mary … and then that way people just stay away from you."

While Trejo can now laugh at the thought of alcohol, he’s moving forward from his troubled past and dove into the music industry for his next business venture — his record label, Trejo’s Music.

The famed actor and restaurateur is gearing up for his big performance in March while collaborating with the nonprofit OneLegacy. The charity’s mission is to save and heal lives by inspiring and advancing donation and transplantation through research and public education.

"I love what I do," Trejo told Fox News Digital. "It seems like everything good that's happened to me is a direct result of helping someone else."