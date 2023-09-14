Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips has ‘no plans’ to divorce actor after rape conviction: report

Actress Bijou Phillips is standing by her husband Danny Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for forcible rape.

Phillips is reportedly "distraught" but allegedly has "no plans" to leave the disgraced actor.

"She has had a very difficult time since the conviction," a source told People. "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all."

During this difficult time for Phillips, 43, she has been "surrounded by family and friends."

"She is in touch with his lawyer. They are planning appeals. She tries to stay hopeful," the source added.

Last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, the maximum allowed by law, and will be eligible for parole after serving more than 25 years.

Phillips "kept her sunglasses on the entire time and remained stoic" while sitting with Masterson's mother, Carol Masterson, during sentencing at the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In redacted character reference letters provided to Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo, Phillips urged the court to consider Masterson's role in their family.

"Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us," she wrote.

When Masterson was convicted of rape earlier this year, Phillips cried as the verdict was read, prompting the judge to reprimand Bijou for her emotional outburst.

"Danny and I have been together for 19 years. We married in 2011 and our beautiful daughter was born in 2014. She is the bright spot throughout many years of crises and uncertainty," Phillips wrote.

"I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me."

The fellow Scientologist noted that their daughter, Fianna, was "our miracle child" and recalled how Masterson would "read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable."

Masterson's legal team noted after sentencing that the 47-year-old plans to appeal the court's decision due to "substantial" errors found during the trial.

"For the past several months, a team of the top appellate lawyers in the country has been reviewing transcripts of the trial. They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both the state and federal courts," Masterson's lawyer, Shawn Holley, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The errors that occurred in this case are substantial and, unfortunately, led to verdicts that were not supported by the evidence. And though we have great respect for the jury in this case and for our system of justice overall, sometimes they get it wrong. And that's what happened here.

"Mr. Masterson did not commit the crimes for which he has been convicted and we, and the appellate lawyers, the best and the brightest in the country, are confident that these convictions will be overturned."

Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison if found guilty on three counts of rape by force or fear for alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home. He was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape in May, and a jury was hung on a third charge during the trial after the seven men and five women deliberated for eight days.

He was arrested in June 2020 and had been free on $3.3 million bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence.

