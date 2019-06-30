Danny Amendola reportedly moving on from Olivia Culpo following nasty split, social media rants

Danny Amendola is finally moving on from model Olivia Culpo three months after their most recent split.

A source told Us Weekly, “Danny has been talking to and texting other girls. He tells people that Olivia wanted to get married and he basically self-sabotaged their relationship because he didn’t want that. There were a few times where they broke up and got back together, but they just don’t work well together.”

In April, the Detroit Lions wide receiver lashed out at the Sports Illustrated stunner on Instagram for her “fishbowl lifestyle,” explaining that he chooses to nail up picture frames of the people he loves the most inside his home to protect them from ridicule rather than post about them online.

OLIVIA CULPO SHOWS OFF CURVES IN BIKINI

“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” Amendola said, claiming her need for media attention was hard for him to understand because he plays ball "for one reason and that’s RESPECT.”

OLIVIA CULPO SAYS MARRIED MEN SLIDE INTO HER DMS

Amendola said he and Culpo both made mistakes during the course of their “loving relationship” and mentioned their “crazy” sex life and said he had photos of the former Miss Universe that the Internet would "love to have." The football star said Culpo often got angry with him for not posting about their romance on social media. When he found out she was reportedly cozying up to Zedd at Coachella, he wrote, “We’ve been off and on for a long time and have not been together as of late! Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony [sic] little f--k, so be it.”

A source previously told Us Weekly of the incident, “They mutually decided to end [their relationship] and they were fine. And then all of a sudden she goes to Coachella [and] there’s video with Zedd. Then Danny got mad and insecure.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He later apologized for the "miscommunication" and removed the post.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.