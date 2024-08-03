Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Daniel Selznick, TV producer and scion of legendary Hollywood family, dies at 88

Selznick was the son of iconic 'Gone with the Wind' producer David O. Selznick and Tony Award-nominated theatrical producer Irene Mayer Selznick

By Ashley Hume , Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Daniel Selznick, the producer of "The Making of a Legend: ‘Gone with the Wind'" and "Blood Feud" who was the last direct connection to an iconic Hollywood family, has died. He was 88.

Selznick died of natural causes on Thursday at the retirement community Motion Picture Country Home in Woodland Hills, California, where he lived for many years, Fox News Digital confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Motion Picture & Television Fund told Fox News Digital that Selznick will be remembered for his "intelligence, charm, sweetness, and generosity."

Selznick was the younger son of famed "Gone With the Wind" producer David O. Selznick and theatrical producer Irene Mayer Selznick as well as the grandson of MGM studios co-founder Louis B. Mayer and his first wife Margaret Shenberg Mayer.

daniel selznick smiling

Hollywood producer Daniel Selznick has died at the age of 88. (Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images)

Born on May 18, 1936, Selznick was raised in Beverly Hills and graduated from Harvard University. He also attended the University of Geneva and did graduate work at Brandeis University. 

Selznick followed in his famous family's footsteps and embarked on a career in the entertainment industry. He was a production executive at Universal Studios for four years and went on to produce the 1988 documentary "The Making of a Legend: ‘Gone with the Wind" alongside his late older brother Jeffrey Selznick.

The documentary, which won a Peabody Award, chronicled the making of their father's Academy Award-winning 1939 movie "Gone with the Wind," which was filmed when Jeffrey was six and Selznick was three.

David O. Selzner at the Venice Film Festival with his sons Daniel and Jeffrey in 1949.

Famed film producer David O. Selznick is pictured with sons Daniel and Jeffrey in 1949. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Selznick's father also produced the Oscar-winning 1940 film "Rebecca" and a slew of other classics including, "The Prisoner of Zenda," "A Star Is Born," "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," "Spellbound" and "Duel in the Sun." 

His mother produced the original Broadway production of "A Streetcar Named Desire," starring Marlon Brando and Jessica Tandy. She was nominated for a Tony Award for producing the 1995 play "The Chalk Garden."

Selznick produced the TV movies "Blood Feud" and "Night Drive" as well as "Reagan’s Way: Pathway to the Presidency," which he also directed. He also produced the 1987 miniseries "Hoover vs. the Kennedys: The Second Civil War."

daniel selznick close up

Selznick produced "Blood Feud," "Night Drive," "Reagan’s Way: Pathway to the Presidency" and "Hoover vs. the Kennedys: The Second Civil War." ( Paul Harris/Getty Images)

For several years, Selznick served as the director of the nonprofit organization Louis B. Mayer Foundation. He was also a successful theatrical producer whose credits included the play "The Man with the Perfect Wife" starring his stepmother, Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Jones.

While he was living at the Motion Picture Country Home, Selznick penned a memoir about his Hollywood experiences titled "Walking With Kings," which will be published next year by Alfred Knopf.

Per his obituary, Selznick, who was married three times, has no immediate survivors.

