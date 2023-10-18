'Dancing with the Stars' Mira Sorvino suffers ballroom injury after intense rehearsal

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Mira Sorvino is giving it her all on the ballroom floor.

After a grueling dance rehearsal, the award-winning actress revealed she slipped and suffered from an injury ahead of her performance.

"I just wiped out because I was… overdoing [it]," Sorvino, 56, shared with Fox News Digital on the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet.

"I was like, ‘You know what? I'm going to keep working on that turn, and he'll be happy to see how well I do it tomorrow' … I landed on my wrist."

After Sorvino’s injury, she told Fox News Digital she had to visit urgent care and wore a brace on the dance floor.

Despite injuring her wrist, Sorvino appeared to be in good spirits, and her professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko noted how "proud" he was of their performance.

Sorvino had her "Cinderella" moment as she performed a waltz to the song "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" for Tuesday’s special Disney100 theme night.

The "Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion" star stunned in a light blue gown embellished with beaded florals and met her Prince Charming on the dance floor, her partner Savchenko.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judges gave the couple a score of 21 out of 30, each giving the couple a seven.

Since joining season 32 of the popular dance competition show, Sorvino told Fox News Digital how intense her weekly fitness routine has become.

"My fitness routine is ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ is Gleb Savchenko," she quipped.

"We rehearse for at least 4 hours a day. He has also given me all these tremendous ab workouts which are so hard, but good… some nights I will double up and I'll either swim or I'll do… the elliptical. But when we're really rehearsing hard, there's no energy left for that."

Earlier this month, Sorvino candidly confessed she was embracing her sexuality while competing on "Dancing with the Stars."

Sorvino, daughter of the late "Goodfellas" actor Paul Sorvino, said she aims to overcome a few "learning curves" during her time on the show.

"I think it's been a long time since I've thought of myself as, like, sexy," Sorvino previously told Fox News Digital on the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet.

"We don’t think of ourselves that way when we enter… the motherhood phase. And maybe that's a mistake… we should always embrace our sexuality."

This week, the mom-of-four said her husband’s been "very supportive" of her new sexy dance moves.

"He likes them," she laughed. "Tonight he was so happy for us… he texted Gleb too… he's just the biggest support. He's out here. He's cheering us on."

The Oscar winner is married to actor and director Christopher Backus. The couple tied the knot in 2004 and have four children together — daughters Mattea and Lucia and sons Johnny and Holden.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.