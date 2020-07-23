Damon Dash: If Kanye West is crazy, 'I'd like to lose my mind like that'

Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash is coming to the defense of rapper Kanye West, who caused a stir this week with his public behavior.

Dash said to Page Six, “People think he lost his mind just because he cried. The way he lost his mind and jumped on a jet and then jumped off the jet to come back to his 40,000-acre ranch? Yeah, I’d like to lose my mind like that.”

West, who spread lies about historical figure Harriet Tubman and discussed abortion on Sunday while he declared himself a presidential candidate, received company at his ranch in Wyoming.

Dash added, “There’s definitely people around him that love him and he’s going to be all right. We are praying, we are working. People think like we are in an insane asylum [but] we got an album coming out.”

WHAT IS KANYE WEST'S NET WORTH?

On Tuesday, in a series of since-deleted Twitter posts, West wrote that he’s been considering divorcing his wife Kim Kardashian. In another post he called out Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner. On Monday, he claimed his wife tried to lock him up. And on Sunday at his political rally, the 21-time Grammy winner became tearful while talking about his mother, who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

Dash clarified West’s potential fallout with the Kardashian clan.

“I don’t give a f–k about none of that. I see him — he’s cool. I don’t give a f–k what they say. He’s a little tired but he’s happy.”

Kim Kardashian West asked the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who has bipolar disorder.

The reality TV star and beauty mogul posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagram Live feed, explaining that life has been complicated for her family and West.

Dash said he doesn’t think West is “crazy,” noting that everyday people can’t understand his genius mind.

“Why are you talking about [his mental health]? He’s in a big room with 40 different companies. Ideas development. It’s a laboratory going on over here. Just think of Willy Wonka.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dash added, “People watched the rally and think he’s crazy, but that’s how the average person thinks. Everyone that listens to him [who thinks] he’s crazy is not a billionaire. But some reason Elon Musk doesn’t think he’s crazy. I don’t think he’s crazy. Billionaires don’t think it’s crazy because he talks that billi talk. And most people don’t talk that talk. He speaks like the general to people that are generally soldiers.”