‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl.

The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.

"We Zoomed every single night for at least two to three hours," Duffy, 72, recently told Closer Weekly. "So we explored all our history, our past, our loves. We listened to music together and covered all that ground you normally cover over months of dating."

"You get to a point where you think, ‘It’s all about her. How do I get her to smile?’" Duffy shared. "We’ve eliminated all the trials and errors that happen in [younger] relationships. It’s all positive and lovely."

Duffy was married to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser from 1974 until her death in 2017 from cancer. The star said he spent much of his years as a widower focused on the couple’s two children.

But the real test of Duffy’s blossoming romance with Purl, 65, came when they quarantined together in Vancouver to film their roles in Lifetime’s "Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story." Duffy resides in California and Purl calls Colorado home.

"It was a time to really get to know one another with no outside influences to encumber you," Duffy told the outlet. "We found out that we’re aiming in the same direction."

The pair became even closer – and they’re still going strong.

"To look forward to every moment you can be with somebody is a real gift in a relationship," said Duffy. "I am stunned every time that I realize this amazing woman loves me. It’s just like, wow!"

The couple even revealed they’re looking for new projects to do together.

"Life is full of surprises, both good and bad," said Purl. "Patrick and I weren’t looking for this. We didn’t expect it or see it coming when our paths crossed. Don’t ever give up."

Duffy previously told the outlet that his wife’s death came unexpectedly, making her loss all the more painful.

"It was a surprise when she passed," said Duffy. "There was no indication. So that was the big adjustment. My boys were there as stalwarts. But I also realized that, as much as they were trying to buttress old dad up, I’m probably more adjusted to this set of circumstances than they are. You reach a certain age and you realize the road ahead is much shorter than the road behind."

Duffy is aware he must move forward, both for himself and his family. However, he said he will continue to cherish the memories he has of Rosser.

"There are no mistakes in life," he said. "I can mend every fence I’ve broken and create value out of everything I’ve done if I’m given enough time. I have done it and I still am doing OK. I have worked hard to make the best of life, and it’s been good to me."